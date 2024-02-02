UNF is having its annual fundraiser for athletic scholarships hosted by Action Sports Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Blue and Gray Bash is having their annual fundraiser for athletic scholarships.

The event will feature an auction, a wine wall, live music, food, and drinks.

It will be hosted in the UNF arena for the first time. It will be celebrated in 80′s theme.

The auction will be in-person and online.

Tickets cost up to $3,500.

To purchase tickets you can visit their website .

Also, Action Sports Jax Dan Hicken and Brent Martineau will be hosting the event.

The event will be on Feb. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

