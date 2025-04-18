UNF’s first football game: Jacksonville Sharks become Ospreys for a night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sharks are becoming the UNF Ospreys for a night.

The Indoor Football League team will share the Ospreys moniker on Saturday night as they host Massachusetts, and it will be celebrated as UNF’s first football game ever. The University of North Florida doesn’t have a football team, so the school and the Sharks partnered up for this promotion.

Jacksonville is 3-0 on the young season and will try to beat Massachusetts for the second time this season.

On Friday’s Brent & Austen Show, Ka’Ron Ashley joined the guys to talk about life in the IFL and playing pro football back home in Jacksonville.

