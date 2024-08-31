Union County Sheriff’s Office warns against scam calls

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is warning you about scam calls after many people reported having received realistic-sounding phone calls from scammers claiming to be part of the sheriff’s office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The sheriff’s office says the scammers can even leave phone numbers to call back and verify with a voice mail that they’re part of law enforcement. Scammers are even using the names of current deputies.

The scammer will claim you missed court, jury duty, or something else so an arrest warrant is being obtained for you. They will then try to convince you to pay them to not obtain the warrant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Scammers will ask you to get a pre-paid credit card, gift card, digital currency, transfer money, or receive your personal information “to post bond.”

The sheriff’s office wants to remind you that they will not call you to tell you about a warrant, missing court, or to get money for any reason.

Many of the scam calls have been traced overseas, and the proper authorities have been notified.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.