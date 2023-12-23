Local

The United States Coast Guard is searching for missing kayaker

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Missing Kayaker

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The United States Coast Guard has their Southeast crews out searching for a 44-year-old man last seen on a kayak in the area of the St. Augustine Inlet near the North Jetties ocean side, Saturday.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Fish and Wildlife Commission and St. Johns County Fire Rescue is also searching the area of Vilano.

The man was last seen wearing black pants with no life jacket or shirt.

Anyone with info, call: 904-714-7561

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Missing Kayaker

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!