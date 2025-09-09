United Way awards $30K grant to support Boys & Girls Clubs in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida has received $30,000 in funding from the United Way of St. Johns County to support youth programs at THE PLAYERS Championship Boys & Girls Club.

Half of the grant will go to Project Learn, which helps students with homework, tutoring, and learning activities that reinforce skills from the classroom.

The other half will fund SMART Moves, a program that teaches kids decision-making and critical thinking skills to help them avoid risky behaviors and build confidence.

“This generous support ensures that local young people continue to have access to programs that strengthen their academic success, character, and health,” Paul Martinez said, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida.

The Club provides mentorship, educational support, and safe spaces for children across St. Johns County.

Leaders say the United Way’s investment will allow them to expand the impact of these services in the community.

