University of Florida weighs raising fees for out-of-state students

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida Board of Trustees will soon consider a proposed fee increase for out-of-state students.

The proposal would raise their fees by 10% beginning this fall semester.

UF rationalized the idea, saying out-of-state rates have not increased in over a decade.

“UF is seeking to increase out-of-state student fees to address rising operational costs and to ensure all students make an equitable contribution toward the world-class educational experience and services expected of Florida’s flagship institution."

Currently, UF reports that non-resident undergraduate students pay a $707.21 fee. If the fee increase passes, it will rise to $777.93.

Despite the proposal, UF said its cost of attendance will remain among the lowest in the country for out-of-state students.

For a breakdown of the potential updated fees for each UF college, click here.

The special Board of Trustees meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 23, at 11 am.

