University of North Florida names Stephen Dittmore as College of Education and Human Services Dean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida (UNF) has announced Dr. Stephen “Steve” W. Dittmore as the new dean of the College of Education and Human Services (COEHS). Dittmore starts his role today, July 22, overseeing the college’s faculty, staff, students, academic programs, centers, and labs.

Dittmore previously served as dean and professor of the College of Education and Health Sciences at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio. He provided strategic leadership to a newly formed college with eight academic departments. Before that, he held various roles from assistant professor to associate dean at the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas from 2008 to 2022.

“Steve brings a wealth of diverse experience and expertise to this role,” said UNF president Dr. Moez Limayem. “His extensive experience in higher education administration at Arkansas, a leading research institution, will benefit UNF as we look to grow our research initiatives and become a destination of choice for students and faculty.”

Dittmore is known for his experience in personnel management, budget and resource allocation, development, curriculum development, program assessment and accreditation, shared governance, and strategic planning. Additionally, he is a nationally recognized thought leader on issues related to intercollegiate athletic administration. His primary academic research areas include the role of athletics within higher education, Olympic and college sport policy and governance, government regulation of sport broadcasting, and baseball history.

He has been the assistant editor and content creator for the AthleticDirectorU college athletics news platform and holds prior sport industry practitioner experience with a variety of high-profile organizations. He has authored numerous books and research articles about the sports industry.

Dittmore has also served as a member-at-large for the North American Society for Sport Management (NASSM) executive council (2012-’14) and was on editorial review boards for several journals, including the International Journal of Sport Communication, Journal of Applied Sport Management, Case Studies in Sport Management, and Journal of Issues in Intercollegiate Athletics.

Dittmore received his doctorate in educational leadership and organizational development from the University of Louisville, Kentucky, and received both his master’s degree in mass communication and a bachelor’s degree in news-editorial journalism from Drake University, Iowa.

“We are all delighted to welcome Steve to Jacksonville and to UNF,” said Dr. Karen Patterson, provost and vice president of Academic and Student Affairs. “He understands the mission and goals of the University and particularly of the College of Education and Human Services. We look forward to great things from the students, faculty and staff of the College and its programs under his leadership.”

Dr. Jennifer Kane, who served as interim dean for the last two years and helped achieve significant milestones at COEHS, will transition back to her role as associate dean of Academic and Student Affairs.

