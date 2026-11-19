JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida has received a $2.6 million federal grant to help elementary educators use artificial intelligence responsibly and effectively to strengthen mathematics instruction. The three-year award comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Supporting Effective Educator Development program.

Federal funding will support Project IMAGINE²: Integrating Mathematics, AI and Growth-Focused Inquiry for Next-Generation Elementary Educators. The project is an educational partnership between the university’s Silverfield College of Education and Human Services and Duval County Public Schools. Under the initiative, 60 elementary teachers selected from 20 district schools will receive graduate coursework along with sustained professional learning opportunities.

The grant arrives as state officials expand policies regarding educational technology. In September 2026, the Florida State Board of Education adopted comprehensive statewide rules governing artificial intelligence in schools and colleges. Those regulations emphasize protecting student privacy, maintaining parental rights and promoting transparency, while ensuring that digital tools enhance classroom instruction rather than replace direct human interaction.

Project IMAGINE² will support those statewide educational priorities by instructing teachers on how artificial intelligence can assist with day-to-day lesson planning and instructional decision-making. Participating educators will also learn how to evaluate computer-generated content critically to determine when its application best supports meaningful student learning in mathematics.

Terrie Galanti, an associate professor of secondary mathematics and STEM integration and computational thinking at the university, serves as the project lead. The project team also includes Silverfield College faculty members Suzanne Ehrlich, Stacy Boote and Rachelle Curcio.

“Strong math instruction in elementary school creates the foundation for future success in STEM fields,” Galanti said. “Through this project, teachers will collaborate with a team of colleagues from their own schools while exploring how AI can be used thoughtfully and responsibly to strengthen instruction and support student learning.”

Both Galanti and Ehrlich serve as members of the statewide Florida K-12 AI Education Task Force. That collaborative group brings together education and industry leaders to develop instructional resources and guidance for safe and effective technology integration throughout Florida schools.

Through the initiative, the university aims to develop a new generation of teacher leaders who can strengthen math achievement while helping schools navigate the opportunities and challenges of emerging technologies.

Coursework for participating teachers in Project IMAGINE² is scheduled to launch in summer 2027.

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