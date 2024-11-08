University of North Florida recognized for veteran, military families assistance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida was one of nine universities to Collegiate Purple Star Campus designation for the assistance they provide to veterans and military families.

Each year, universities are recognized through the Collegiate Purple Star Campus designation, the Military Friendly distinction, and Military Times’ Best for Vets College rankings for supporting more than 15,000 service members, veterans, and their families that are enrolled throughout the State University System of Florida.

According to a news release, this is the 15th consecutive year UNF has received the distinction.

“Our veterans and military families face many additional challenges during their pursuit of higher education. Through the Collegiate Purple Star program, the Online Free Seat program, and tuition waivers, our universities are supporting the needs and addressing the unique obstacles veterans and military families face,” said Brian Lamb, Chair of the Florida Board of Governors, in the release.

UNF received the honor “by providing priority course registration, a designated military liaison, dedicated resources for military students and families, student-led transition programs, and professional development and training opportunities.

