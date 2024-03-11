‘Unruly concert crowd’ leads to two arrests in Downtown Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — A rock concert during Collective Con at the Prime Osborn Convention Center was shut down Friday night.

Fans of the band Joyce Manor were deemed unruly, and when efforts to calm them didn’t work, Jacksonville police asked fans to leave.

Police say two fans refused their orders and were arrested.

Grant Christian, 40, was charged with resisting an officer with violence and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Irvine Hernandez, 22, was charged with resisting an officer without violence.

Collective Con is a pop culture convention that wrapped up on March 10th.

