UPDATE: Suspect dies after deputy-involved shooting in Keystone Heights: CCSO

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — A man shot by deputies Friday night after an hours-long standoff in Keystone Heights has died, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Dajshon Travis Asbell died from his injuries on Monday, CCSO said in a news release.

When deputies were trying to locate him in the 5700 block of Indian Trail on Friday, he was facing the following charges:

Violation of Probation from a prior battery conviction

Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Resisting a Law Enforcement Officer with and without violence

While deputies pursued him, Asbell ran into a utility building with his girlfriend and refused to come out. The girlfriend asked to come out and deputies were eventually able to get her out, CCSO said.

Deputies "spent several hours attempting to negotiate with Asbell for a peaceful surrender, all of which were ignored," CCSO said in a news release.

Deputies also tried to use tear gas to get Asbell to come out, and he did not.

"A tactical vehicle was utilized to take the front door off the building. Asbell exited the building holding an edged weapon and charged at deputies," CCSO said.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said Friday night a K-9 was deployed, and Asbell made stabbing motions on the dog and “flung the dog against a nearby trailer.”

At this point, at least three deputies shot at Asbell, Cook said.

CCSO said Asbell “continued to violently resist” and “less lethal rounds” were utilized, and Asbell was able to be taken into custody.

No deputies were injured and the K-9 is expected to be OK.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office will continue to investigate.