UPDATE: Three teenagers officially charged in St. Johns County shooting, chase

St. Augustine, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has released the names and mugshots of three of the five men they say were involved in a shooting and police pursuit on Friday.

Fitzroy Ellis, 18, is charged with resisting law enforcement without violence. He also has a homicide warrant out of Georgia.

Dovanni Small, 18, is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting law enforcement without violence.

Travion Washington, 18, is charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement and resisting without violence.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in the Cypress Links subdivision. Deputies responded to a shooting there, and when the suspect vehicle was seen leaving the neighborhood, they chased it.

A pursuit started southbound on I-95, then westbound on State Road 206. The chase stopped when the car crashed into another car at the intersection of State Road 206 and County Road 305.

Deputies said the five suspects got out of the car and ran.

Southwoods Elementary School, which was nearby, was placed on a hard lockdown as deputies searched for them.

SJSO used its K9s, drones and aviation unit, and all suspects were found and taken into custody. One suspect had a run-in with a K9. Another was airlifted to a hospital after being hurt in the crash.

Investigators learned the suspects were from Georgia. They said they were driving a car that had been reported stolen from there. They said three guns were in the car that may be tied to other crimes. One suspect, Ellis, is wanted for murder.

The victim of the shooting is expected to survive. Deputies said he is not cooperating with detectives.

“If you come to St. Johns County to commit a crime, your journey will end here. We have advanced technology, state-of-the-art equipment and some of the most dedicated and highly skilled law enforcement personnel serving our community. I’m humbled to be their Sheriff and I’m proud of the actions of our men and women who immediately took action to protect our school children and citizens,” Sheriff Rob Hardwick said in a Facebook post.

As soon as we get information about the other two suspects, we’ll update this article.

