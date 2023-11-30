Department of Health reports uptick in cancer cases among young people in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The latest data released by the Florida Department of Health reveals an alarming uptick in cancer diagnoses among young people in Northeast Florida.

“We’re noticing a particular increase in certain types of cancers, such as breast, colon, and leukemia,” Dr. Ayad Ayad said. He works as an oncologist practicing at St. Vincent’s in Riverside.

The Florida Department of Health reports that Duval County has a cancer diagnosis rate of 486.71 per 100,000 cases, while St. Johns County has a rate of 466.52 and Clay County has a rate of 518.62. The state average is 431.2.

Dr. Ayad attributes the higher number of cases to poor diet, lack of exercise, and brushing off certain symptoms that might be cause for concern.

“From my experience as a specialist, people who are well-established with their primary, they tend to get diagnosed earlier, they get sent to us earlier,” Dr. Ayad said. “Now more than ever, it’s really important to connect with one.”

He also stated how it is important to keep up with your regular age-appropriate cancer screenings as recommended by your doctor.

“Do your best to lead a healthy lifestyle of a healthy weight, stay active, try to eat foods that are whole, and try to minimize the presence of additives,” Dr. Ayad said.

