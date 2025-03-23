US 17, CR-218, and more: Clay County announces weekly road projects

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County announces the upcoming roads that will undergo construction starting the week of Monday, March 24.

The construction will be weather-dependent, with the chance of drivers seeing some delays.

Roads that are a part of the project include:

Capella Road

County Road 209 (Russell Road)

County Road 218

County Road 220

First Coast Expressway North- County Road 220

First Coast Expressway South- multiple roads

I-295/US 17 interchange – Wells Road

Richard Lee Street

Sandridge Road

US Highway 17

Drivers are urged to remain cautious regarding traffic cones and barriers.

Click HERE to learn more.

