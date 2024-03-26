U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dog damaged during a return from sea to the St. Mary’s River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sea Dog was damaged returning from sea to the St. Marys River on Monday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Coast Guard released the news in a statement sent on Tuesday. It said although the cutter was damaged it was safely moored in Fernandina Beach with assistance from additional Coast Guard units and a commercial towing vessel.

There were no injuries reported and no damage to other vessels in the area. The Coast Guard also added that no reported environmental impact resulted such as leaking gas, oil, or other contaminants into the waterway.

The Sea Dog is an 87-foot marine protector-class cutter assigned to Coast Guard Maritime Force Protection Unit Kings Bay in the Coast Guard’s Seventh District.

According to the Coast Guard, the incident is under investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.