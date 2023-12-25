The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended search for missing Kayaker, Eiffel Gilyana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The United States Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing kayaker, identified as 46-year-old Eiffel Gilyana, who went missing near the St. Augustine Inlet, Saturday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Eiffel Gilyana, is a fitness and wellness director at the Jewish Community Alliance.

CEO of the jewish Community Alliance, Adam Chaskin CEO, issued a statement stating, “Dear JCA Community, It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we share an update on the welfare of our JCA Fitness and Wellness Director Eiffel Gilyana. On Saturday morning (Dec 23), Eiffel went paddling in his outrigger canoe off the coast of Vilano Beach with a group of paddlers from Task Force Hydro1. The team lost sight of Eiffel and later found his canoe damaged, but not Eiffel. The U.S. Coast Guard and other emergency officials searched for Eiffel Saturday and Sunday morning to no avail. They will continue to search for him until sunset tonight. We are in direct contact with the U.S. Coast Guard and continue to pray for answers as to Eiffel’s whereabouts. During this truly difficult time, we hold Eiffel’s family, friends, Task Force Hydro1 teammates, clients and our JCA community close in prayer.”

Read: Family identifies missing kayaker, Eiffel Gilyana

Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville watchstander received the initial report from a group of kayakers via landline at 10:39 a.m., Saturday, stating that Gilyana went missing and was wearing black pants with no shirt or life jacket.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic event,” said Cmdr. Nick Barrow, search and rescue coordinator, Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville. “This was an intensive search with the hope of finding Mr. Gilyana. I want to thank our partners from the city of St. Augustine, St. Johns County, Florida Fish and Wildlife and Customs and Border Protection for their contributions to this unified effort.”

Rescue crews searched approximately 341 square miles and 90 asset hours.

On-scene weather conditions during the search were 4-6 foot seas with 10-knot winds and a rip current advisory in effect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Search and rescue crews include:

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

Coast Guard Station Mayport

Coast Guard Cutter Tarpon

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

St. Johns County Fire Rescue

St. Augustine Police Department

St. Augustine Fire Department

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Anyone with information, call Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville: 904-714-7561

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.