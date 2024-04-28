US. Customs and Border Protection recover $1.1m in stolen vehicles at Charleston, Savannah seaports

SAVANNAH, GA. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers stationed at the Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia, seaports have continued their efforts to combat vehicle theft, intercepting 18 stolen vehicles valued at approximately $1.1 million so far in the 2024 federal fiscal year.

The recovered vehicles were destined for various countries, including Ghana, Libya, Jordan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

“Our officers and law enforcement partners have a major role in the battle against Transnational Criminal Organizations,” said Gregory Alvarez, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Atlanta Field Office. “Intercepting these stolen vehicles allows for victims to recover a significant personal item and disrupts the flow of money to criminal enterprises both foreign and domestic.”

Throughout the 2023 federal fiscal year, CBP officers at the ports of entry in Charleston and Savannah successfully recovered 59 stolen vehicles, with an estimated domestic value of $7,597,528.

These vehicles, ranging from sedans to luxury sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks, were obtained through various fraudulent means, including the use of stolen identities and credit cards, including reservations made via fraudulent methods.

CBP’s efforts have not only protected American businesses and vehicle owners but have also led to significant disruptions in criminal enterprises, both domestically and abroad.

Recovered vehicles have been traced back to states including Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia.

The recovered stolen vehicles have been turned over to the Georgia Port Authority Police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Divisions for final disposition.

CBP’s mission at the nation’s Ports of Entry is multifaceted, encompassing the screening of international travelers and cargo, as well as the detection of illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit goods, prohibited agriculture, and other illicit products that pose potential harm to the American public, U.S. businesses, and the nation’s safety and economic vitality.

