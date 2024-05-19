USS Carney returns to ‘land of the free’ at Naval Station Mayport with tear-filled reunions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An emotional reunion at Naval Station Mayport Sunday morning, as the USS Carney arrived home from the Red Sea after eight long months of successfully destroying Iran-backed, Houthi-launched weapons.

The Carney conducted 51 engagements and carried out two defensive strikes, experiencing some of the most intense action of any naval ship since World War Two.

“Only 23 or 24 days into deployment is when things started happening. So we were in the mix for quite a while,” Jeremy Robertson, the commander of the USS Carney told Action News Jax at Sunday’s homecoming. “The team did phenomenal.”

With those navy sailors returning home to the Naval Station Mayport Sunday, that eight-month deployment has concluded with sailors reuniting with families again.

“I’m quite excited to be home, ready to see my family, ready to be back in America,” said DC3 Jernigan on Sunday. “It feels great to be back in the home of the free, home of the brave.”

“I blacked out a little bit. But it was a special moment to experience with these guys and spirits with the rest of the crew,” said FCA Anthony Rios after a tear-filled reunion with loved ones.

Back on land, DC3 Jernigan and FCA2 Rios now say they’ve got just one thing on their minds.

“Raising Cane’s chicken,” Jernigan said emphatically with a laugh.

“Some Cuban food. [My family and I are] all Cuban out here so we’re gonna get some Cuban food,” Rios said excitedly.

Of course, both also said they’re excited to be making up for time lost with loved ones while serving their country on a mission now has cemented its legacy as big as the Carney itself.

