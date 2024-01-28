USS Orleck Naval Museum enhances lighting with JEA rebate program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck Naval Museum in Downtown Jacksonville has successfully upgraded its lighting infrastructure, thanks to the support of the JEA rebate program. This initiative not only enhances the overall experience for museum visitors but also contributes to significant savings on the museum’s electric bill.

The lighting upgrade is part of the ongoing efforts by the USS Orleck Naval Museum to provide a more engaging and immersive environment for guests exploring naval history. The JEA rebate program has played a pivotal role in facilitating this enhancement, allowing the museum to implement energy-efficient lighting solutions.

This initiative aligns with broader sustainability goals, promoting energy conservation and reducing the environmental impact of the museum’s operations. The USS Orleck Naval Museum expresses gratitude for the support received through the JEA rebate program, emphasizing the positive impact on both visitor experience and operational efficiency.

JEA released a video explaining the new lighting and the cost-saving measures.

