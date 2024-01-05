USS Thomas Hudner gets a new commanding officer

MAYPORT, Fla. — There is a new commanding officer for a destroyer at Naval Station Mayport.

Friday, a change of command ceremony was held for the USS Thomas Hudner.

“This is unbelievable, it is quite the feeling that will be hard for me to describe,” said Commander Shelby Nikitin.

Shelby Nikitin served as the commanding officer on the Hudner for close to 2 years, and Friday she was relieved as commanding officer by Cmdr. Cameron Ingram.

On Thursday, the USS Thomas Hudner returned home to NS Mayport after an eight-month deployment.

“I’m so proud of the crew, I’m so proud of everything we did together as a team,” said Nikitin.

The navy guided-missile destroyer shot down “multiple one-way attack drones” while it was operating in the Red Sea, the Navy Times reported on Nov. 23rd. 2023.

Commander Nikitin was awarded a Bronze Star, for her acts of service.

As she looked back on her greatest moments as a leader, she also claimed the title: mom, to all the sailors

“As someone lucky enough to be a mom herself, it means they know I love them and I want to keep them safe,” said Nikitin.

