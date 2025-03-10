‘Value picks’: Jaguars announce new additions to team during Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced the newest members of the team during the Free Agency period ahead of the NFL Draft.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Jaguars announced nine new additions to the team. They are:

Patrick Mekari, Offensive Line

Chuma, Udoga, Offensive Line

Jourdan Lewis, Cornerback

Dyami Brown, Wide Receiver

Hunter Long, Tight End

Johnny Mundt, Tight End

Eric Murray, Safety

Nick Mullens, Backup Quarterback

Robert Hainsey, Backup Center

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.