‘Value picks’: Jaguars announce new additions to team during Free Agency

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jacksonville Jaguars Free Agency Frenzy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced the newest members of the team during the Free Agency period ahead of the NFL Draft.

The Jaguars announced nine new additions to the team. They are:

  • Patrick Mekari, Offensive Line
  • Chuma, Udoga, Offensive Line
  • Jourdan Lewis, Cornerback
  • Dyami Brown, Wide Receiver
  • Hunter Long, Tight End
  • Johnny Mundt, Tight End
  • Eric Murray, Safety
  • Nick Mullens, Backup Quarterback
  • Robert Hainsey, Backup Center

