Local

Van ends up in Middleburg retention pond after sideswiping SUV, driver in critical condition

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Florida Highway Patrol

Middleburg crash into retention pond (Florida Highway Patrol)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A van that sideswiped another vehicle ended up in a retention pond on Thursday just before 4 p.m. in Middleburg.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said the van was driving southbound on State Road 21 in the center lane. During an attempt to change lanes, the van sideswiped a sports utility vehicle and smashed into a light pole on the west shoulder.

As a result of losing control, the van entered a retention pond. The vehicle was submerged as Clay County Sheriff’s Office personnel were able to remove the driver from the water.

FHP did confirm that the driver of the van was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!