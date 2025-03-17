Vendor applications to open in April for Riverfest 2025

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Green Cove Springs’s annual Riverfest is soon to be approaching on May 26, 2025, and applications for vendors will be opening soon.

Vendor applications for Riverfest will open on April 8, at 8 a.m., see prices below:

Cottage Goods: $100

Examples of Cottage Goods include bakery products, dry mixes, jams/jellies, candy, teas and coffee blends, etc.

Craft/Information/Displays: $75

Candidate: $25

Non-Profit with Sales: $25

Non-Profit: FREE

Click HERE to access the vendor application. The City of Green Cove Springs encourages applications to be created beforehand as spots are expected to fill quickly.

