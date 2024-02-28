Veterans struggling to fill prescriptions after hack of major healthcare technology company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hack of one of the country’s largest healthcare technology companies is causing headaches and delays for local veterans trying to fill their prescriptions.

Currently, pharmacies have to manually process prescriptions while the company works to get its systems back online.

Last week, a cyber attack against Change Healthcare, one of the country’s largest healthcare technology companies, forced the payment processor to shut down its systems.

One of the biggest healthcare providers impacted by the attack is Tricare, which covers 9.5 million veterans and other beneficiaries.

Retired US Navy veteran. Jeffery Rutland told Action News Jax since the hack, he’s been hitting one roadblock after another trying to get prescriptions filled for him and his wife.

“It’s not up. It’s not up. Now, today they told me, well, you can go get an appointment to see your doctor, the doctor can give you a new prescription for you to go outside to a Walgreens, CVS. But then Tricare still can’t process,” said Rutland.

According to Naval Hospital Jacksonville, the pharmacy is still processing prescriptions for chronic pain, ADHD medications, and emergency refills for medically necessary medications.

“Each military hospital and clinic will continue to offer pharmacy operations based on their local manning and resources. Please be patient while pharmacies take longer than usual to safely fill prescription needs,” a hospital spokesperson told Action News Jax in an emailed statement.

“The company is saying it should be within a matter of days to get partial capability back,” said US Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL 6th District).

Waltz, a former Green Beret, told Action News Jax veterans can likely expect some delays for weeks as Change Healthcare works to get its systems fully restored.

In addition to the headaches for veterans, Waltz argued the cyber attack has exposed a key vulnerability in terms of national security, as there are only a few companies that provide these payment processing services for prescriptions.

“Yes, we have military strength, but really the strength of the United States of America is our economy. And whether it’s nukes in space that could take out our satellites or cyber attacks that could hit our critical infrastructure, we have to be prepared,” said Waltz.

Waltz said the cyber attack should be a wakeup call for federal lawmakers to start considering whether the number of health care payment processors should be expanded to ensure a future attack won’t have such widespread impacts.

For veterans like Rutland, they’re just hoping things get back to normal as soon as possible.

“Everything is not running the way it’s supposed to be running. And there has been a hack and they’re telling me there has been a hack. Okay, so I can understand that now. So, what can we do to expedite the situation?” said Rutland.

