The Veterans United Ugly Sweater Beer Run returns for the second time in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Break out your ugliest sweater and your running shoes for Veterans United Brewery 2nd Annual Ugly Sweater 3 mile and 1 mile runs.

This event includes Veterans United Craft Brewery afterparty and Ugly Sweater Contest. At the finish you’ll enjoy a freshly brewed Veterans United Craft Brewery beer of your choice or choice of wine or bottle water.

They are also giving out our favorite finishers medals throughout the year and a t-shirt from one of our 2023 races.

Participants will receive:

Choice of a chip timed 3 mile or 1 mile event

One of our 2023 Race Finisher Medals

One of our 2023 Race T-shirt ( while supplies last)

Veterans United Craft Beer or Wine

Race Photos

Live Results

Awards based on time for age and gender divisions

Dollar Store Door Prizes

Optional entry into Ugly Sweater Contest

People also have the option to join or form a Ugly Sweater Race Team - Get a group of 4 people together and the fastest and slowest team wins an award.

Packet pickup is at race location or race morning between 7:45 am - 8:30 am

For more information you can visit their website .

