VIDEO: Jacksonville police seek vehicle involved in westside hit and run

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and First Coast Crime Stoppers are hoping someone recognizes the SUV that struck a man on the westside, resulting in life-threatening injuries.
Just after midnight on April 21, a black SUV hit a pedestrian on Firestone Road near 103rd Street.
The driver responsible fled the scene, turning left onto Harlow Boulevard.
JSO says that, due to the nature of the crash, it doesn’t believe the vehicle was damaged when it hit the man.
If you recognize this vehicle and know who may have been behind the wheel, call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.
LISTEN: First Coast Crime Stoppers CEO Chase Robinson talks about hit and run reward.
Search for Vehicle Involved in April 21 Hit and Run
𝐃𝐎 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐆𝐍𝐈𝐙𝐄 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐕𝐄𝐇𝐈𝐂𝐋𝐄? Jacksonville, we need your help. Just after midnight last Monday (April 21), there was a hit and run on Firestone Road near the intersection with 103rd Street. A 24-year-old man was hit by the black SUV you see in this video. The crash left him in life-threatening condition at a hospital. The video is from the moments after the crash, as the SUV turned left onto Harlow Boulevard. Due to the nature of the crash, we don’t believe the vehicle was damaged when it hit the man. If you recognize this vehicle and know who may have been behind the wheel, please give us a call (904.630.0500). You can also call First Coast Crime Stoppers (1.866.845.TIPS) to report what you know anonymously and potentially be eligible for a reward. If you don’t recognize the SUV, you can still help in our search by sharing this post.Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Thursday, May 1, 2025