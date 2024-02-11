Video obtained by Action News Jax of three people with rifles approaching home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained surveillance video, that shows three people with rifles approaching a home where an overnight shooting took place.

It took place on 3200 Sunnybrook Avenue on the Westside

The surveillance video shows three men with weapons that appear to be rifles approaching a home.

A neighbor describes what took place.

“The gunshot woke me up in the middle of the night at 4:40 am. It sounded more like a machine gun around four times. It wasn’t like a regular gun” a neighbor said.

One suspect appears to be waving over the other guy. The other guy with the lighter hoodie walks over and points his gun at the camera. The two men approached the house and tried to open the door, but it was locked.

“It was like somebody was trying to kill this person. Whoever I don’t know. I’m sure it woke up the whole neighborhood because everybody opened the door and stepped out,” a neighbor said.

The sister of the victim did not want to be on camera, but she said the group of guys she saw were trying to get the car out of the ditch. JSO said the car was stolen.

She said the guys walked away from the car. That’s when she and her sister went into the house. She said five minutes later she heard gunshots and her sister got shot in the hand.

JSO says It appears the incident started as a conflict between two groups who knew each other.

The injuries were non-life threatening. Police are still looking for the suspect.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers.

