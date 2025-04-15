Video shows moment a semi-truck crashed into a Jacksonville building

Action News Jax is learning more about how a semi-truck plowed through a building on Jacksonville’s Eastside on Tuesday morning.

The building on Talleyrand Avenue was empty at the time.

We obtained surveillance video of the crash where a semi truck plowed into a building in the 900 block of Talleyrand Avenue.

A camera on the outside of a gas station across the street captured the crash.

In the video, the semi can be seen crossing over a traffic lane and crash right into the building. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it got the call around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the semi was trapped inside the cab.

JFRD crews were on scene within four minutes of that call, and a spokesperson said the building was completely unstable and a live power line was down.

JFRD said firefighters carved a tunnel in the back of the semi-cab and pulled the driver out that way. It took JFRD roughly 50 minutes to free the driver, who was in serious condition.

We spoke with the owner of the blue stone building, Frank Hammons, who didn’t want to go on camera, but he told us the building is now stable and he’s grateful the situation wasn’t worse than it was.

As of this afternoon, the semi-sized hole has been covered up.

