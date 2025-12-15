Video shows violent struggle between Jacksonville Beach Police and suspects at pier parking lot

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax obtained new video showing a tense and violent struggle between suspects and Jacksonville Beach police officers in the pier parking lot.

The video, recorded by a witness, captures officers attempting to restrain a suspect during the early-morning encounter. In the footage, an officer can be heard shouting, “he’s biting my fingers, he’s biting my finger,” as other officers assist in the struggle.

Moments later, the sound of a police taser can be heard.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Jacksonville Beach Pier.

According to police, officers temporarily cleared the Pier parking lot after noticing people drinking alcohol inside a vehicle and revving the engine. When officers attempted to intervene, police said the situation escalated.

Action News Jax returned to Jax Beach to show the video to people who live and work nearby and to gather their reactions.

Christian Lee said intoxication and noncompliance can quickly escalate encounters with police, saying, “My thought is if you’re intoxicated and you disobey lawful orders and you start aggressive behavior. You’re probably gonna get what you deserve.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In another portion of the video, officers can be heard ordering a suspect to comply, saying, “Put your hands behind your back now.”

Another local, Tod, shared his perspective after watching the video. He said, “Gotta listen to what you’re being told. The police like trying to resolve the situation.”

Police said two people became aggressive during the encounter. A third person was arrested for interfering with officers under Florida’s HALO Law.

Authorities said multiple charges were filed, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and DUI.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“People don’t understand that once you’re under the influence that you’re not behaving in a normal manner,” Lee said.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Chief called the attack on officers unacceptable, stating that the department will use whatever force is necessary to stop violence and protect officers and the public.

The Chief could not speak on camera with Action News Jax, but said the department is reviewing the use of force shown in the video.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.