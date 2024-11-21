Video shows what led Jacksonville officer to shoot man who they say flashed gun at mom, her kids

Newly released body camera video shows what led an officer to shoot a man on Monday, Nov. 11.

Action News Jax told you about the shooting in Murray Hill last week.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted the video on its YouTube page. You can watch it below. Warning: Viewer discretion is advised.

Police say a mom set up an undercover meeting with Cerry Banks after she learned he was inappropriately texting her 13-year-old daughter.

Police said Banks flashed a gun in his waistband and told the mother, “When you hear shots, you’ll know what’s up.”

The mom called police after Banks threatened her. When police arrived, that’s when Banks took off.

Police say when Banks started running, he had a gun in his hand and turned toward the officer, forcing him to fire his gun.

Banks dropped the gun and hid in a drainage pipe, where officers found him.

Banks was given medical care once he was in handcuffs. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and unlawful use of a communication device.

