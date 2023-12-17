VIDEOS: Winter Storm damage on the morning of December 17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Viewers have contacted Action News Jax about several accidents in their homes and on the road during the winter storm.

Action News Jax got a call from a viewer about a tree inside their home. Reporter Robert Grant went to the home and spoke with the owner.

Read: First Alert Weather Days: Full breakdown of the timing of storms for the Jacksonville area on Sunday

Here is what happened:

Tree crashes into home

Reporter Grant was able to speak with the owner and she told us her husband is a roofer so there is hope that the damage will be fixed.

Here is the interview:

"My husband is a roofer"

Later on in the morning on FL511, Action News Jax found a vehicle overturned at I-95 N of Airport Road. The driver of the vehicle was fortunately OK as we saw through live footage him leaving his vehicle and walking towards the ambulance.

Driver gets out of spun out vehicle

Reporter Logan Mcdonald drove past another car that was spun out in I-10.

Car spun out on I-10

Logan McDonald went to San Marco and gave visuals of how deep the flooding was.

Flood concerns as storm hits city

Action News Jax will continue to give updates through our First Alert Weather page .

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Top strategist resigns from DeSantis-backing super PAC with less than a month before Iowa caucuses

Read: Jacksonville attorney convicted of taking at least $300,000 in COVID-19 scheme

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.