The Vilano Beach Nature boardwalk is back open

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation announced on Thursday the reopening of The Vilano Beach Nature Boardwalk.

The boardwalk is located at 128 Vivian Browning Avenue, St. Augustine.

The county announced it was closing for restoration starting November 12, under a 6 month renovation plan.

“Not even rain delays and tidal issues could stop this project from being finished on time (under six months!) and under budget, thanks to the combined efforts of Parks and Rec, Facilities Management, and P&G Construction. Around 800 feet of walkway were replaced with minimal impact to the environment.” St. Johns County Parks and Recreation post on Facebook.

