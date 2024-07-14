‘Violence is never the solution:’ Local party leaders react to attempted Trump assassination

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local party leaders are reacting to the attempted assassination of former President and presumed GOP nominee Donald Trump.

The Saturday evening shooting has local GOP and Democratic leaders calling for peace.

“Violence is never the solution. This should be the last bloodshed for politics in America,” State Representative and Duval GOP Party Chair Dean Black (R-Yulee) said.

“Political violence is never acceptable under any circumstances. When I first heard the news, I was frankly horrified,” Duval DEMS Chair Daniel Henry said.

Henry and Black both spoke with Action News Jax on Saturday evening.

Henry called for unity amidst the moment of historic division.

“In moments like this, I think it brings us together to become even more of a stronger nation. And as we learn more to figure out what happened today, I think what we have to make clear if you’re a Democrat, Republican, NPA, whatever your political stripes is that political violence is never the answer,” Henry said.

For Black, he echoed those sentiments but said he believes the attempted assassination should serve as a rallying cry for Republicans as they head into the November election.

“President Donald J. Trump is unstoppable. And everyone will resolve to double down and do everything in their power to makes sure that we win,” Black said. “And everyone should take a deep look in their soul, in their heart, and as Americans all commit that when the election is over when it’s over, and that we resolve that we have to live together again as one people.”

Action News Jax asked Chairman Black, who is headed to Milwaukee as a delegate for the GOP convention Sunday morning, whether he believed additional security should be put in place.

He said he has full faith in the security preparations put in place by the party.

