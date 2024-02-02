A viral video causes GCPD to investigate a confrontation between officer and a man

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — According to the Glynn County Police Department, they are investigating the circumstances and sequence of events surrounding a video that appeared on social media Thursday afternoon.

The video showed a physical confrontation between a man and a GCPD officer at the intersection of Altama Avenue and Altama Connector.

Two women reported to the police about concerns of a man wearing a camouflage and “something red on his head” at the intersection. An officer was nearby and went to the scene. According to GCPD, the women told the officer they were concerned because the man was yelling and cursing on the roadway.

The officer approached the man who GCPD says was standing dangerously close to the roadway. The man had his hand behind his back and approached the officer despite the officer telling him to stay on the sidewalk.

The man came close to the officer causing the officer to extend his arms to create distance. The officer attempted to move out of the roadway while trying to see if the man needed help or was impaired.

According to GCPD, the officer tried to get him to comply but the efforts were not working.

The man kept his left hand behind his back and away from the officer

The officer was not able to grab his arm due to concerns over moving traffic. The man began to walk away from the officer then the officer tried to grab the man to prevent him from walking into traffic.

After a brief struggle, the two men let go of each other but the man continued to verbally confront the officer while the officer radioed for backup, GCPD says.

While this was happening, the man grabbed the officer with his right hand, then the man released the officer and used his right hand to make a signal that the officer feared may be a signal for other people to come to his assistance and potentially overwhelm the officer.

The officer then told the man to put his hands behind his back. The man resisted. The officer took the man to the ground and then the man hit the officer in the face and began reaching for the officer’s items on his belt, GCPD says.

The struggle continued on the roadway causing the officer to use a Taser device but it did not work and the struggle continued.

Eventually, another officer arrived and helped handcuff the man.

Once the man was detained, his mother arrived to the scene. The mother said the man suffers from severe mental illness and officers learned he has been charged before with crimes related to obstruction and fighting with officers.

The man was transported to the Glynn County Detention Center where he reportedly became verbally aggressive but did not become physically aggressive. He was then released to the custody of jail staff. He now faces one felony charge of Obstruction or Hindering a Law Enforcement Officer.

This is an active investigation, and any person with knowledge of this incident is asked to contact Glynn County Police Department non-emergency at (912) 554-3645 or may report it anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

