Volunteers needed for Art in the Park: Northeast Florida’s premier chalk drawing competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Art enthusiasts and aspiring artists are gearing up for the highly anticipated return of “Art in the Park,” Northeast Florida’s only chalk drawing competition, set to take place on Saturday, March 30th, at James Weldon Johnson Park.

This year’s theme, “Under the Sea,” promises to inspire creativity as artists of all ages gather to transform the park’s sidewalks into vibrant underwater landscapes. Participants will start their creations at 9 am, using only chalk provided by the organizers.

To ensure eligibility, aspiring participants are encouraged to submit their entries by midnight on Sunday, March 10th, by visiting their website HERE. Notification of acceptance will be given by March 15.

Members of the public are invited to witness the artistic process firsthand, with artists working until noon when the park officially opens for visitors. Attendees can engage with the artists, observe their techniques, and cast their votes for their favorite creations.

At 3:00 pm, esteemed judges from the local art community will begin evaluating the artwork, considering both artistic merit and public appeal.

Awards will be presented in three categories: Main Artists, High School Students, and Middle School Students, with first, second, and third-place prizes up for grabs.

Generously supported by the PNC Foundation, “Art in the Park” has become a highlight of Jacksonville’s cultural calendar, fostering artistic expression and community engagement.

There are also many volunteer positions available! Interested parties can go to tinyurl.com/AITPVol24 to get more details and sign up!

