Volunteers needed for Blue Crab Festival 2026 in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. — The Blue Crab Festival is coming back to Palatka in 2026, and organizers are looking for volunteers to help make it a success.

This annual event draws thousands of visitors with food, music, and waterfront fun.

Interested volunteers should fill out the sign-up form to share their availability and preferred roles.

Spots fill up fast, so early sign-ups are encouraged. The festival team will follow up with details and assignments as the event gets closer.

