Volunteers needed for NAS JAX Air Show in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Volunteers are needed and your organization will be compensated!

The NAS JAX Air Show needs organizations or command to provide volunteers to help work the event that runs from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20.

Duties and participant rules include:

Must be 16 years or older.

Must work a full shift from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. on the assigned date.

Organizations must commit to volunteers for all three days.

Will be required to complete a simple food handlers training.

All volunteers must meet the physical requirments of standing and lifting for extended periods of time.

You WILL BE COMPENSATED! To the organization or command -- This is a great and fun fundraising opportunity.

Will not require base access -- MWR will assist with access for those who do not have access.

For more information and to register your command or organization, email NASJAXMWR@gmail.com.

