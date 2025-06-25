Volunteers needed for post-holiday cleanup at Hanna Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Timucuan Parks Foundation and JaxParks are calling on volunteers to help clean up Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park after the Fourth of July holiday.

The cleanup is scheduled for Sunday, July 6, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volunteers will meet at the park entrance and should let the gate attendant know they are there for the TPF cleanup. They’ll be directed to the meetup location inside the park.

Participants will help collect litter throughout the park, including the beach, trails, parking lots, picnic areas, and the pond.

“We always tell people to Leave No Trace, but unfortunately, that does not always happen,” said Felicia Boyd, program and outreach coordinator for TPF. “That’s why each year we do our part, along with our amazing volunteers, to clean up one of our area’s most loved and visited natural resources.”

Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes and clothing that can get dirty. Hats are recommended for sun protection.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring work gloves, sunscreen, insect repellent, and a full reusable water bottle. TPF will provide extra gloves, equipment, snacks, insect repellent, and water refill stations.

Children under 16 must be supervised by a parent, guardian, or scout leader.

Anyone under 18 must have a liability waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

Waivers are available at TimucuanParks.org/volunteer. Community service hours are available for participation.

For more information, call (904) 374-1107.

