Volunteers needed for St. Johns County Fire Rescue annual Christmas event

Volunteer to help wrap gifts for local children.

SJCFR needs you help Volunteer to help wrap gifts for local children. (St. johns County Fire Rescue)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Fire Rescue Department is looking to the community for some important help.

Firefighters for Families is preparing for their annual Christmas event and is seeking volunteers to help wrap gifts for local children.

These gifts will be handed out on Dec. 20.

SJCFR said that volunteers are needed on the following dates and times:

Thur., Dec. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you’re interested in volunteering or would like more information, please call 904-209-1747.

