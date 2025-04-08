Vote for the Amelia Concours d’Elegance in USA TODAY’S 10BEST Car Shows of 2025

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — The Amelia Concours d’Elegance draws thousands of car enthusiasts from all around the country -- and the local event is getting some national recognition!

The Amelia is up for USA TODAY’S 10BEST Car Shows of 2025.

Action News Jax told you in 2024 when The Amelia came in at No. 4 on the annual readers’ poll.

The 2025 Amelia, which happened at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island in March, featured more than 275 historically significant vehicles in more than 35 classes, including Corvettes at Sebring, Alfa Romeos of the 1930s, and Formula 1 Cars 1950-Present.

Here’s what USA TODAY had to say about The Amelia:

“The annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance can be described as a beauty pageant for rare and vintage cars, featuring more than 200 vehicles from collections around the world. Each March, attendees can peruse entries across 35 car classes, enjoy live entertainment, and relax in a Bavarian beer garden.”

Voting ends on Monday, April 28, at noon ET, and participants can vote once a day. The winning events will be announced on May 7.

To cast a vote, click here.

