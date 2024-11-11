Vote for Melissa Fullmore, the Jaguars’ nominee for the NFL’s Fan of the Year contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars nominee for the NFL’s Fan of the Year needs votes from #DUUUVAL to be named the Ultimate Fan of the Year.

Melissa Fullmore was nominated to be the Jaguars’ representative in the NFL’s Fan of the Year contest. She will represent the Jags at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, along with fans from the NFL’s 31 other teams.

“Throughout the season, all 32 nominees will receive special prizes and have the opportunity to participate in exclusive experiences,” the NFL said.

The fan who gets the most votes will be announced as the Ultimate Fan of the Year at the NFL Honors ceremony during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.

According to her Fan of the Year entry, Fullmore has been a fan since 1995, the Jags’ very first season.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

She is the CEO of KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools and supports AMIKids.

To vote for Fullmore, you can click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.