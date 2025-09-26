Vote for your favorite stamp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Postal Service is inviting the public to vote in its Stamp Encore Contest to decide which stamp should be reprinted for the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The contest features 25 stamps, and voting is open online at stamps-forever.com/vote until midnight on September 30th. The winning stamp will be announced in May of next year.

The Stamp Encore Contest is an initiative by the Postal Service to engage the public in celebrating a significant national milestone.

Participants can choose from a variety of stamp designs, including popular themes like Peanuts, Batman, and Disney villains.

With the deadline fast approaching, the Postal Service encourages everyone to participate in this historic event by casting their vote online.

