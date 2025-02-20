VyStar Credit Union sponsoring free visits to Ritz Theatre and Museum in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In celebration of Black History Month, VyStar Credit Union is sponsoring a free day at the historic Ritz Theatre and Museum on Saturday in Jacksonville.

This iconic landmark in the LaVilla neighborhood celebrates African American heritage through art, music, and so much more.

From learning about Clara White to experiencing the “Harlem of the South,” people can spend the day exploring the rich culture at the Ritz.

Two-hour time slots will begin at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Registration is required. Reserve your free spot today!

To register, visit this link: https://brnw.ch/21wQHVg

