VyStar Credit Union sponsoring free visits to Ritz Theatre and Museum in Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

We got a behind-the-scenes look at Ritz Theatre and Museum to see all it has to offer. The theatre dates back to 1929, and originally was one of the only places blacks could see a movie in town.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In celebration of Black History Month, VyStar Credit Union is sponsoring a free day at the historic Ritz Theatre and Museum on Saturday in Jacksonville.

This iconic landmark in the LaVilla neighborhood celebrates African American heritage through art, music, and so much more.

From learning about Clara White to experiencing the “Harlem of the South,” people can spend the day exploring the rich culture at the Ritz.

Two-hour time slots will begin at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Registration is required. Reserve your free spot today!

To register, visit this link: https://brnw.ch/21wQHVg

