VyStar Foundation launches $200,000 youth grant opprotunity for nonprofits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — VyStar Foundation has announced that it is now accepting requests for its Youth grant cycle. Nonprofit organizations supporting youth aged 12-18 in their academic pursuits, particularly by providing wraparound services, are encouraged to apply. Funding priority will be given to nonprofits offering assistance in the following areas:

Food and housing assistance

Career counseling and skill development

Mental health support

VyStar Foundation, which supports military members, veterans, youth, and community vitality across areas served by VyStar Credit Union, has awarded nearly $600,000 to 32 nonprofits through three previous grant cycles.

“At VyStar Foundation, we believe that empowering youth is the key to building strong, thriving communities,” said Patricia McElroy, President of VyStar Foundation. “This grant cycle focuses on supporting organizations that offer wraparound services like food, shelter, career counseling, and mental health support. By equipping students with the right tools and essential resources, we can pave the way for their academic success.”

The Foundation will consider youth grant requests of up to $20,000, with a total of $200,000 available for distribution. The Board of Directors may adjust the funding amounts and the number of awards based on the quality and volume of applications received.

VyStar Foundation will hold virtual grant application information sessions on the following dates:

Tuesday, September 17 – 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

– 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19 – 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

– 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 24 – 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Interested organizations can register for a session by visiting vystarfoundation.org/grants. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on October 13, 2024. Additional information about eligibility and the application process can be found at vystarfoundation.org.

