VyStar to help those impacted by government shutdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the threat of a government shutdown looming, VyStar Credit Union says it’s prepared to help members who might be impacted.

The credit union says members can visit the “Government Shutdown Member Assistance” website to learn more about the programs in place during a government shutdown. Those programs include:

Emergency Relief Loan

Credit Card Limit Increase

Skip-A-Pay

Hardship and Loan Modification Assistance

CD Penalty Waiver

Fee Waiver

Mortgage or Home Equity Loan Assistance

“Our members’ financial well-being is always a top priority,” says Chad Meadows, Executive Vice President and COO of VyStar Credit Union. “As the possibility of a government shutdown looms, we want our members to know they’re not alone. We’re here with solutions to help ease financial strain and provide the flexibility and support they need.”

If Congress does not reach a spending deal, the government will shut down for the first time in seven years on October 1 at 12:01 a.m. The shutdown will impact programs and workers nationwide.

