Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents are invited to join Abbey Havre, who walks in honor of her grandmother living with Alzheimer’s, and Reese Dickerson, who walks for his mother and grandmother, at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Jacksonville on Sunday, November 9, at the UNF J.B. Coxwell Amphitheater.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. followed by a ceremony at 2 p.m. The walk will immediately follow.

“My grandmother is quite healthy physically, despite her age, which makes the mental deterioration even harder to watch,” Havre said. “Alzheimer’s runs in my family. I’d like to help find a cure before this disease hits my sister, her children, and myself. It’s too late for my great gram and grandmother. I hope it won’t be too late for us.”

In Florida, over 580,000 people are living with the disease, supported by more than 870,000 unpaid caregivers.

Duval County has an estimated 17,300 people or 12.1 percent over the age of 65 living with Alzheimer’s.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease.

During the ceremony, walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.

“I walk for my mom and now for my grandma,” Dickerson said. “I walk because I can. I walk for those who can’t. I’ll walk until we find a cure, because Alzheimer’s will not win.”

To register and receive the latest updates for this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Jacksonville, visit here.

©2025 Cox Media Group