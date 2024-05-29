Want to be a firefighter? St. Johns County is hiring

St. Augustine, Fla. — If you’re looking for a career as a first responder, St. Johns County is looking for you.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue is actively recruiting new members.

If you’re interested, you can meet with its recruitment team on Wednesday, May 29, at the Northeast Field Office of the Sheriff’s Office located at 1108 A1A North.

They’ll be there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you can’t make it but have questions, email swhaley@sjcfl.us.

