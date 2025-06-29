Local

Waycross Police seeking suspects involved in aggravated assault on officer

Waycross suspects Suspects in the aggravated assault of an police officer in Ware County
WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Waycross Police Department is asking the public if they have any information regarding the whereabouts of two suspects involved in an aggravated assault on a police officer.

According to the police department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle connected to several felony crimes in Waycross.

The incident reportedly took place at 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The officer’s patrol car was struck several times by gunfire as the suspects fled in their vehicle during the chase.

The suspects soon abandoned their vehicle in a neighborhood on the south side, prompting police to pursue on foot.

Eventually, they arrested a 15-year-old. He has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and other felony charges.

There is a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of 20-year-old Daquan Jerrell White and 20-year-old Kamar Anthony Boyd.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Waycross Police Department at (912)-287-2924.

