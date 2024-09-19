Warm afternoon with little rain

Jacksonville, Fla. — Expect a dry morning commute, with a few areas of inland patchy fog.

Temperatures today will reach the upper 80s.

The First Alert Weather team says most neighborhoods will not see rain today, but an isolated shower is possible.

