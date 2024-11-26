Warm afternoons before a strong late week cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking temperatures in the 40s and 50s under mostly clear skies.

A few areas of patchy inland fog are possible.

Highs today will be mild in the upper 70s under sunny skies.

An isolated late day shower is possible ahead of a weak front in SE Georgia.

An isolated evening shower is possible for NE Florida.

We reach the lower 80s by Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.

Next strong cold front brings a few showers to the area late Thursday - early Friday before another big cooldown this weekend.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern for the last week of hurricane season.

TODAY: Patchy inland fog early. Mostly sunny and nice. SE Georgia shower late. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. Patchy inland fog. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Warm. 59/80 (Record: 84 - 2022)

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy and warm, showers north late. 60/81 (Record: 85 - 1948)

FRIDAY: A few morning showers, turning partly cloudy and breezy. 58/66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. 40/63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/61

MONDAY: Sunny and chilly. 35/56

